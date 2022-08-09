Ashton Kutcher Reveals Suffering From Vasculitis; Says 'It Knocked Out My Vision'

After his recent stint in an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, actor Ashton Kutcher opened up about fighting his medical condition, an autoimmune disorder, Vasculitis. As per Page Six, the actor reflected on his medical hardships during the episode and revealed that an autoimmune disorder left him without his ability to see, hear or walk.

The No Strings Attached actor also revealed how his constant struggle for a year helped him to recuperate from the disorder. In a sneak peek from the episode with Bear Grylls, as obtained by Access Hollywood, the 44-year-old actor revealed the side effects of the disorder and how it had affected his health badly.

He said, "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium." The That '70s Show alum further said it took a year for his senses to recover.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” Kutcher said, “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again,” he added.

Kutcher then expressed his gratitude for staying alive and now being fully recovered from the illness. "[I’m] lucky to be alive.", stated.

What is Vasculitis?

In order to understand the actor’s condition, it is essential to know about the medical condition in a deeper aspect. Vasculitis involves inflammation of the blood vessels. The inflammation can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can result in organ and tissue damage. The condition can be short-term or long-lasting.

Vasculitis can affect anyone, though some types are more common among certain age groups. Depending on the type you have, you may improve without treatment. Most types require medications to control the inflammation and prevent flare-ups.

IMAGE: Instagram/ashtonkutcherdaily