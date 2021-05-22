Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Kutcher Talks About His Cerebral Palsy Disorder

Almost two decades ago, actor Ashton Kutcher revealed that his twin brother Michael suffers from cerebral palsy which caused disagreements among the brothers and the latter got angry with the former. However, in a recent interview, Michael expressed that Ashton’s decision to disclose it actually worked in his favour and helped him be himself. Scroll along to know more about what Michael said and how the revelation helped him.

Michael Kutcher shares how Ashton disclosing his cerebral palsy helped him

Back in 2003, in an interview, Ashton Kutcher disclosed that his twin brother has cerebral palsy and Michael was quite angry with the fact that his famous sibling shared his disorder with the world. He recently appeared on Today Parents, where he shared that he was very angry when the incident happened and spoke to Ashton about it. Michael expressed he did not want to become the face of cerebral palsy and thus never talked about it.

Michael, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three, further confessed that he often tried to hide his disorder. He shared that his cerebral palsy affects his speech, hearing, mobility in his right hand and his vision. However, later on, Michael forgave Ashton and credits him for changing his life.

Michael said Ashton did him the biggest favour after his disorder was disclosed, it allowed him to be himself. He further shared that a woman in Iowa called him up to talk about his life with cerebral palsy at a gala and after meeting her 5-year-old daughter, Bella, Michael said yes to be a part of it.

Michael said that after meeting Bella he realised that he had to let go of the shame that he felt about the disease and be a champion for those like Bella. He said that he was finally ready to tell his story and it was only because of Ashton, who meant no harm by revealing his twin’s diagnosis. Michael also expressed that Ashton has always stuck by his side, even when people called him names and made sure that his brother was treated with respect.

Image: Ashton & Michael Kutcher Instagram

