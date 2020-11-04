Assam Police Share An Interesting Graphic, Giving Their Own Twist To A Popular Dialogue

Assam Police had the most amazing way to give a social message as well as congratulate the stars on the completion of 26 years of their movie. They took to their Twitter handle and stated their viral hashtag Mask Apna Apna and wished the stars of Andaz Apna Apna on completion of 26 years of their movie. Their tweet and the infographic became viral and have been winning the internet. Take a look at what Assam Police shared on their Twitter handle.

#MaskApnaApna

As the movie Andaz Apna Apna completes 26 years, Assam Police used this as an opportunity to encourage and make citizens aware of the benefits of wearing a mask. They shared an infographic on Twitter that depicted characters Amar and Prem from Andaz Apna Apna wearing masks and underneath their picture, it was written Mask Apna Apna.

The movie is about two friends and keeping this in mind, they tweeted that if two friends come out of their homes wearing masks then it would be quite safer. They also tagged the entire cast of the movie in their tweet. Within no time, this post went viral all over the internet. Many of netizens reacted to this with hilarious tweets. One of the users lauded Assam Police and stated in their tweet that the movie character Teja will come if people forget to wear masks. Many others praised this attempt made by the Assam Police to fight Corona. One of them lauded Assam police’s presentation and said it was an awesome post and they always rock with their amazing ideas for posting infographics. Another user stated that one must always abide by the government protocols to save themselves as well as others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s take a glimpse through Twitter and look at some of the fans’ reactions.

Amazing presentation ; Awesome post! @assampolice you always rock with your amazing ideas for posting infographics. #26YearsOfAndaazApnaApna #Unite2FightCorona #JanAndolan — Juri Kalita (@KalitaJuri777) November 4, 2020

This is amazing. We should always abide by the government protocols to save ourselves as well as others from the #COVID__19. #WearAMask #26YearsOfAndaazApnaApna #Unite2FightCorona #JanAndolan — Nibharani Nath (@NibharaniNath) November 4, 2020

Such #SAVAGE posts of yours. Kudos! 😂😂 — Dikshita Kalita (@Diksheeta16) November 4, 2020

26 years of Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna is one of the popular cult movies in Hindi cinema. Released in 1994, the cast includes several talented actors that were loved by the audience for their brilliant performances. The story revolves around the characters Amar, Prem, Raveena and Karishma. It also involves interesting characters like Raveena's father, his evil twin Teja, Teja's henchmen and Crime Master Gogo.

