'Assassin's Creed' Live-action Netflix Series Gets 'Die Hard' Writer Jeb Stuart On Board

'Assassin's Creed' on Netflix is getting a writer in 'Die Hard' co-scribe Jeb Stuart. It is for the live-action series of the popular game show.

Assassin's Creed on Netflix

Assassin's Creed is one of the most popular video game series around the world. A live-action series based on the game is being developed on Netflix. Now, the makers are moving forward with the project as they have hired a writer for this upcoming show. 

Live-action Assassin's Creed on Netflix gets 'Die Hard' writer 

Variety has recently reported that Netflix has tapped Jeb Stuart to pen down their live-action adaptation of Assassin's Creed. The project would deepen the writer's relationship with the streamer as he has also created the limited series The Liberator and is working on the upcoming Vikings: Valhalla, a spinoff of the History Channel action-drama show. Jeb Stuart served as co-scribe on Die Hard with Steven E. de Souza. His other writing credits include Next of Kin, Lock Up, Another 48 Hrs., The Fugitive, Blood Done Sign My Name, and more. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The live-action series adaptation of Assassin's Creed on Netflix was announced back in October 2020. It was a part of a deal between the streamer and Ubisoft to develop content based on the best-selling video game franchise. Along with the live-action series, the contract includes an animated and anime series. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik serve as executive producers.

Debuting in 2007, Assassin's Creed became an instant hit and sold over 155 million copies of the different titles in the franchise. The open-world games follow the war between the rival secret orders of the Assassins and the Templars as they use advanced technology to access the genetic memories of the Assassins in various periods of the past. It is to find the powerful artefacts called Pieces of Eden. 

Assassin's Creed cast is yet to be finalised. The series is currently in the early development stage and the search for a show lead is ongoing. Assassin's Creed release date will be around late 2022 or 2023. Fans of this game are very excited about its upcoming Netflix show. 

