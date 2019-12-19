Assassin's Creed: Settings That Could Be Used In The Next Game

We all have been through an incredible journey through the sands of Egypt to the shores of the United States. The Assassin’s Creed series has made us experience slicing up unexpected targets and leaping from rooftops innumerable times. But at one point every video game series goes through a question: Where do we head now? Jumping from various settings, we are equally curious and excited to know about which one is coming ahead. We have compiled some of the dream options for the next game’s setting.

1. New York City



With high rises soaring the skies, it would be heroic to leap from skyscrapers on the hunt. Streets bustling with posh cars, suits and ties, the hunt for assassination target could not be less fun. Twists would be needed to make it creative and dreamy with the assassin spotting.

2. World War 2: Germany



The WWII based Assassin’s Creed would make it historically enriched and mind-blowing experience. For added twists, it could consist of an Anti-Nazi plot and campaign to participate. Sneaking from behind bunker to slicing them with sharp blades can be better than bullets and guns.

3. American Civil War



This part of American history would feature the American Civil War. Keeping aside the controversies part, this tine would be great to experience the events. Furthermore, it would not be left behind in building up an incredible story.



