Astroworld Tragedy: Family Of 14-year-old Victim Files Lawsuit Against Travis Scott

Travis Scott was hit by a lawsuit filed by the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert who died during the rapper's Astroworld concert when the crowd surged towards the stage. As per reports, the family is demanding changes to make concerts safer for fans. In their lawsuit, the family suggested changes including better security, more medical facilities and assigned seating.

Chaos unfolded on Friday, November 5 evening at Astroworld Fest as fans attending the music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. The incident left over ten concertgoers dead and hundreds injured.

Travis Scott sued by the family of a 14-year-old victim of Astroworld tragedy

As per Fox News, the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott after Hilgert was killed during a suspected crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival. The family's attorney is also representing a friend of the 14-year-old who was injured during the crowd surge but made it out.

In a statement given to the news outlet, the victim's father said, "The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable. He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else."

Earlier this month, People reported, Travis Scott and Drake are among those named in a $750 million lawsuit filed by a Houston lawyer on behalf of 125 Astroworld Festival victims, including the family of one man who died due to his injuries. Axel Acosta was one of 10 concertgoers who died from injuries sustained during the rapper's performance. Other named defendants in the lawsuit include Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott's Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group.

What happened at the Astroworld concert?

Travis Scott went on to perform at NRG Park in Houston at around 9 pm on Friday, November 5. As he came to perform, chaos ensued as the sold-out concert with 50,000 people surged towards the stage. Samuel Pena, Houston Fire Chief reportedly told a news conference that the compression before the stage led to panic and caused the tragedy. The panic started around 9:15 pm as people began to fall unconscious. While some were suffering cardiac arrest, others felt suffocated in the "mass casualty incident."

Image: AP