At Oscars, Hearing Impaired 'CODA' Star Troy Kotsur Scripts History; Gets Silent Applause

The 94th Academy Awards, which were recently held at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, saw several memorable moments. While Ariana DeBose scripted history by becoming the first Afro-Latina queer person to bag an award in acting, Will Smith and Chris Rock's feud went down in Oscars' wildest moments list.

The award ceremony was a rollercoaster ride of fun, glamour, drama and emotions. However, the most heartwarming moment at the award ceremony was when the entire audience gave a standing ovation and clapped in sign language for Troy Kotsur as he won the Best Actor in Supporting Role for the film CODA.

While CODA won all three awards it was nominated for, Troy Kostur scripted history at the 94th Academy Awards as he became the second deaf actor to with an Oscar for acting. The actor received the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Frank Rossi in CODA.

As he stepped towards the stage of Dolby Theatre to receive his award, the entire audience gave him a standing ovation. Not only did they stand, but they also clapped in sign language to honour the actor. His co-star, Marlee Matlin, was the first deaf actor to win an Oscar for acting. She won the award for Best Actress in a leading role for her 1986 film Children Of A Lesser God.

The loudest applause at Oscar. Congratulations to #CODA and Troy. A deserve and win for disability representation. pic.twitter.com/gaTSizuDcG — Qhiel (@imaqhiel) March 28, 2022

Troy Kotsur's emotional speech

Kotsur left everyone emotional with his award acceptance speech which was translated by an interpreter. He dedicated his big win to his father and said, "My dad, he was the best singer in our family, but he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down and he no longer was able to sing."

"Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero," the actor added and left his interpreter emotional. Further in his speech, the actor thanked all the deaf theatres in which he was allowed to showcase his craft.

He said, "I want to thank all the wonderful deaf theatre stages, where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor." The actor further thanked CODA director Sian Heder and called him the best "communicator."

CODA won the Best Picture award at Oscars 2022.

Image: AP