'Atypical' Season 5: Why Netflix's Comedy-drama Series 'Atypical' Won't Be Returning?

After more than two years of anticipation, Atypical Season 4 is officially available on Netflix. The fourth season will feature Keir Gilchrist reprising his role as Sam. However, fans of Netflix's Atypical will be disappointed to learn of some bad news. Despite its popularity and large fan base, Atypical will not be renewed for a fifth season.

Netflix announced the series departure in February 2020

The revelation was published on Netflix's official Twitter account in February 2020, far before the fourth season's production began. A tweet was shared with a montage of the show's most memorable moments from the previous three seasons.

Join Sam on one last expedition.



Atypical will return for a fourth and final season. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/0IfN0fEIUG — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2020

Robia Rashid, the creator, writer and executive producer of the show told TVLine that she is pleased to be shooting season four of Atypical. She further added that while she is sad that the series will be concluding soon, she is grateful to have had the opportunity to tell this story. She also remarked that their fans have been amazing and colourful supporters of this programme. She thanked the viewers for being so receptive to Sam's and the Gardner family's voices and promised that even after the series finishes, they will continue to produce great stories from underrepresented perspectives, Robia told TVLine.

Netflix gave showrunners enough time to wrap up the story

When it comes to the reasons for terminating its original television shows, Netflix is notoriously tight-lipped. They gave the Atypical showrunners enough time to wrap out their characters' tales in the manner they intended. Because shows are frequently cancelled without warning, showrunners rarely have enough time to finish the show on their own terms. While the creators of Atypical may not have intended to terminate the show after season 4, having adequate notice from Netflix allowed them to adjust their plans and give their characters a proper send-off.

Atypical is the story of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a teen with autism's, desire to find a girlfriend and his challenges with dating on the spectrum, which is the focus point of the first season. Sam learns to deal with other life milestones, such as high school graduation, in the following seasons.

