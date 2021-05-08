Aubrey Plaza Marries Director Jeff Baena; Calls Him 'darling Husband' In Announcement Post

Hollywood actor Aubrey Plaza recently took the social media by surprise as she indicated that she has gotten married to her long term boyfriend, Jeff Baena. She posted a picture with her better half while calling him her “darling husband” in the caption. She also shared an article by Deadline to confirm that the couple will soon be working together on a new film titled Spin Me Round. Aubrey Plaza’s fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages for the couple and their upcoming venture.

Aubrey Plaza gets married to Jeff Baena

Hollywood artist Aubrey Plaza recently took to social media to share a picture with the love of her life, Jeff Baena, while announcing that they will soon be working on an upcoming film together. In the picture shared, Aubrey can be seen with Jeff while they look at each other in a compact room. Jeff Baena can be seen wearing a sweet smile across his face while Aubrey seems to have a poker face on. The picture has also been given a vintage edit, making it look more aesthetic and artistic.

In the photograph shared, Aubrey Plaza can be seen dressed in a brown floral outfit that has a proper retro collar. Her hair has been left open with soft curls at the end which has been paired with light brown-dominant nude makeup. Director Jeff Baena is seen wearing a rose pink shirt with a slight beard which goes well with the look.

In the caption for the post, Aubrey Plaza has called Jeff Baena her ‘darling husband’ while mentioning how proud she is, of him. She has written that the two artists will soon be flying to Italy to shoot for a new film which had been announced a few days back. She has also written that she will be teaming up with artists like Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, and Fred Armisen, amongst others, for this project. Aubrey Plaza has also mentioned how excited she is, about this upcoming film. Have a look at the post on Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, many people have congratulated the couple on their marriage. Some of the fans have also expressed their excitement over the film Spin Me Round. Have a look.

