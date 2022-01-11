Aubrey Plaza Roped In For Season 2 Of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’; Check Details

Actress Aubrey Plaza joins the team of HBO's popular satirical comedy-drama television series The White Lotus which is written by Mike White. The Happiest Season actress is roped for the role of another hotel guest, Harper Spiller, a woman who is on a vacation with her husband and his friends.

Last year, HBO's popular show The White Lotus impressed the audience with its parallel portrayals of the egoistical and arrogant rich guests at a high-class Hawaiian resort with its local service staff members struggling to fulfil the demands of these guests. And now, it is good news for its fans as the show is making a comeback with season 2 on HBO.

About the show The White Lotus

The story of the six-part social satire revolves around a group of employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, where their lives clash and take unexpected turns. Season 1’s ensemble cast includes Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn and Sydney Sweeney.

Talking about the second season, it will leave the original setting of Hawaii behind and will follow the story of a different group of vacationers and the staff on another White Lotus property.

Will Aubrey Plaza feature in The White Lotus season 2?

The cast line of popular show The White Lotus Season 2 is almost finalised, and it's shaping up to be every bit of as impressive as its first season. The White Lotus was among one of the biggest shows of 2021 that was successful in attracting the masses. As a result of which HBO came up with the idea of bringing back the show. The second season follows a new group of characters at an entirely different White Lotus hotel. Michael Imperioli The Sopranos actor was the first one to join the new season, and joining the list is fan favourite Funny People actress Aubrey Plaza.

Aubrey Plaza is best known for playing the role of the dark and hilarious April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation, following which she got a boost in her career. She has starred in projects like Legion, Ingrid Goes West, Black Bear, and Happiest Season.

IMAGE:Instagram@plazadeaubrey/thewhitelotus