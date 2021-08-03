Aubrey Plaza To Star In Upcoming Hulu Drama 'Olga Dies Dreaming'; Read

Parks and Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza is all set to star in Hulu's upcoming drama pilot. The title of the one-hour pilot is Olga Dies Dreaming. It is based on the forthcoming novel that is penned by Xochitl Gonzalez.

Aubrey Plaza to feature in upcoming Hulu drama

Penned by Xochitl Gonzalez, the upcoming Hulu's drama will be helmed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. Olga Dies Dreaming is a tale of a Nuyorican brother and sister from an upscaling Sunset Park located in Brooklyn. The siblings will be seen reckoning with their absent and politically radical mother and their shining careers among New York City's upper class in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Aubrey Plaza will be seen playing the titular character, Olga Acevedo, a popular wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. Her character description reads, "For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can't shake the feeling that the important people she knows don't see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more."

The author, Gonzalez will be penning Olga Dies Dreaming with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, who is serving as the director. Gomez-Rejon has collaborated with Gonzalez after reading the manuscript of her upcoming novel. The duo has developed the project and will executively produce the pilot drama. The studio is 20th Television.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Aubrey Plaza is popular for her performance in the sitcom Parks and Recreation, FX hit show titled Legion, The To-Do List, Black Bear, Happiest Season and others. She has bagged the Best First Feature 2018 Independent Spirit Award for Ingrid Goes West. The actor will next be seen in Guy Ritchie’s untitled thriller, alongside Jason Statham. She also has Best Sellers opposite Michael Caine, which has already been premiered in Berlin earlier this year. Plaza also has the FX animated series Little Demon, alongside Danny and Lucy DeVito, in the pipeline. The actor is represented by MGMT, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello.

