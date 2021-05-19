Audrina Patridge Opens Up On Her Romance With Chris Pine; 'will Never Forget First Kiss'

Audrina Patridge and Chris Pine sparked romance rumours when they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles back in 2009. During a recent appearance on a podcast, Audrina Patridge opened up on her romance with Chris Pine and how the pair met. She also revealed that she will “never forget” their first kiss.

Audrina Patridge opens about her romance with Chris Pine

On the latest episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Audrina was asked about the "biggest celebrity" she's ever dated that nobody was aware of. She disclosed Chris Pine’s name and opened up about how the pair met by recalling that it happened when one of his movies had just released and she had just finished filming for Sorority Row. The duo was in Vegas for an award show. At that time, Chris came up to her and introduced himself while sharing his number with her. She said:

"All the girls were kicking me under the table like, 'Oh, my God. You don't know who that is?' I'm like, 'No.' They're like, 'That's Chris Pine.' I was like, 'Oh, he's hot.’”

Audrina also revealed that the duo "went out more than a few times." Back then, she was filming the original Hills series and he was on the rise as a high-profile movie star. She admitted that he didn’t like the paparazzi side of it and she was followed by paparazzi everywhere. Their lives were opposite and very different. He was more of a real actor, theatre actor and loved to read books, jazz music and didn’t like to go out to clubs. On the other hand, all she was doing was going out to clubs.

Asked about a particular date of theirs, she recalled that she would "never forget" the "great kiss" they shared while dining at an Italian restaurant. She remembers him ordering black squid pasta and while he was eating it, he had black sauce on his lips. Licking it, he asked, “You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?” She said, "Okay” and they kissed.

Speaking further, Patridge said Chris was a "nice guy" and a "gentleman," but said that "it just kind of dissipated" between them in the end. Although they haven’t been in contact in a while, Patridge would "never say never" to giving it another try. She said, "I mean, you never know. Never say never. I'm not going to say no. I'm not opposed to it."

