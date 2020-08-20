August Alsina Talks About His Relationship With Jada: "All I Can Do Is Tell The Truth"

August Alsina broke his silence for the first time since the Red Table talk between Jada Pinkett and Will Smith. The singer spoke to People magazine and revealed that he was a very private person and therefore refrained from discussing his relations for so long. August Alsina spoke about how the rumours of him being a “home-wrecker” were starting to affect him and his business. Therefore, the singer decided to open up about the matter. He mentioned that he was fully aware of the falsities that were surrounding him, and since it was affecting him personally he decided to speak the truth on the matter.

August Alsina speaks about Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's relationship

Also Read | Here Is Why Will Smith Took A Sabbatical From 2008 To 2012; Read Details Here

August Alsina told the media outlet that he first met Jada Pinkett at a concert where Jaden and Willow Smith were performing. He mentioned that they struck up a friendship. During the Red Table Talk, Jada revealed that the singer was taking heavy medication, which had begun to affect his health. She revealed that as she tried to help him, their friendship turned into a romance. August Alsina stayed quiet about their relationship and never spoke anything after he and Jada separated from their 'entanglement'. He mentioned that he gave himself in the relationship, according to the magazine.

Also Read | Will Smith Personally Hired M. Night Shyamalan To Direct 'After Earth', Read Why

He added that he devoted himself and gave it his all in the relationship he and Jada had. August Alsina even stated that he could happily die knowing that he truly gave himself to somebody. He further mentioned that he never intended to cause any trouble to the Smiths. He even added that he had a deep respect for them; however, August Alsina also admitted that he had no regrets sharing the truth about the matter. Speaking about it further, August Alsina said that he would forever be in the driver's seat for his life and he won’t let anyone else take charge of his narrative, according to the magazine.

Also Read | Will Smith's Wife Jada Smith Convinced Him To Take Up The Lead Role In 'Men In Black'

Despite the huge outrage from the public, August Alsina mentioned that he did not view his relationship with the Smiths as “broken”. He added that it was just a part of life and thus a part of a journey as well. August Alsina further added that there was a lot of love among them and despite the truth being complicated; he believed his relationship with the Smiths was not broken at all, according to the magazine.

Also Read | Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship Timeline: From Romance To False Claims

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.