Austin Butler Reveals His Body 'started Shutting Down' A Day After Wrapping Up 'Elvis'

Actor Austin Butler is all set to play the role of King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley in the upcoming musical biopic titled Elvis. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film will trace the late music icon's life as Butler gets into the skin of his character. The trailer was recently released showing the 30-year-old star embodying Presley's persona.

Reportedly, Butler spent three years preparing for his role as he closely studied Elvis Presley and his life events. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his body 'started shutting down' a day after he wrapped up filming the biopic.

Austin Butler got hospitalised a day after filming Elvis

In an interview with GQ magazine, Austin Butler recounted being hospitalized a day after finishing filming the movie and described it as his body starting to shut down. He said, ''I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital. My body just started shutting down the day after I finished ‘Elvis.’”

Butler was selected to headline the film in 2019. As per the outlet, the film received several setbacks owing to the pandemic as the filming got halted. The magazine further reported that the producers had agreed on moving Butler to Los Angeles but the actor decided to make use of the break and 'dig even deeper into his character'. Additionally, he reportedly prepared hard for the role by studying pictures of Elvis from every era.

''Just images of Elvis everywhere, from every time period, '' Butler quipped, ''I think the film would have been very different if we had started shooting at that point, and I’m grateful I had the time to let myself marinate.''

The film also features Tom Hanks as Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis and ex-wife Priscilla Presley's daughter Lisa Marie earlier raved about Butler's performance in the film and believed that he deserved an Oscar for his work. ''In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)'' Lisa Maire said in her Instagram post.

The Baz Luhrmann directorial Elvis will have a world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and will open in theatres on June 24, 2022, in the US.

