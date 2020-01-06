'Austin Powers' Director Jay Roach Says Fourth Part Depends On Mike Myers

After 18 years since the last movie of the Austin Powers trilogy released, Film’s director Jay Roach said that the fourth instalment is possible. Many have been speculating about the fourth instalment since a long time but, it was Roach who said that it completely depended on the lead actor Mike Myres.

Would focus on Dr Evil

Speaking to international media in an interview, the 62-year-old director said that he was just waiting for a call from Myres. He further said that he would never refuse to the film if Myres wanted to do it. This isn’t the first time the Meet The Parents director has broached about the subject of continuing the spy spoof franchise.

Read: 'Knives Out' Writer-director Rian Johnson Is Already Working On A Sequel Of The Whodunit

Read: Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

In an interview last year, he said that he wanted to focus on Dr Evil ,however, he wasn’t sure whether that was possible following the tragic death of actor Verne Troyer, who famously played Mini-Me. He also said that he believed that there was a lot more to do with the lead character Dr Evil.

Read: Actor Vaani Kapoor Hits Back In Most Fitting Way At Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

Read: 'Anna Factor' In 2013, 'Kejriwal Revolutionary' In 2015: Why Javadekar Says AAP Won't Win

Myers, who plays both Powers and Dr Evil in the films, has always been vocal in his support for a fourth movie. In 2018, while speaking to media in an interview, he said that he was keen to bring the characters back adding that he would love to do a fourth film. He further said that he has three kids in the last six years and that is where his focus has been. He also spoke about his love for the film saying that its a non-stop party while the shooting is on.

Austin Powers is a series of American spy action comedy films: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002). All the films were directed by Jay Roach; produced, written by and starring Mike Myers as both the title character and Dr Evil.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.