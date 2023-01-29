'Avatar 2' Becomes 4th Highest-grossing Film Of All Time, Moves Past 'The Force Awakens'

James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' has surpassed 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' to become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time, earning a total of $2.075 billion in global box office revenue. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', a science fiction sequel released several years after its predecessors, earned $2.064 billion during its theatrical run in December 2015.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has rapidly risen in the all-time highest-grossing films, surpassing 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ($1.92 billion) on January 18 and 'Avengers: Infinity War' ($2.05 billion) shortly after on January 26. It is currently ranked below 'Avatar' ($2.92 billion), 'Avengers: Endgame' ($2.79 billion), and 'Titanic' ($2.2 billion) on the list.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has also become the fourth highest-grossing film internationally, earning $1.46 billion. Further, the sci-fi film ranks as the 12th-highest-grossing film domestically, with the potential to move up the list before the weekend is over.

3 James Cameron films make the list

Director James Cameron now has three of the top four highest-grossing films in history, with 'Avatar' still being the champion, 'Titanic' in third place, and 'The Force Awakens' in fourth place.

According to Variety, the 'Avatar' sequel has reached the level of success necessary for profitability that industry sources said it needed, surpassing the $1.5 billion break-even point as well as James Cameron's goal of his work being in the top four highest-grossing films of all time.

Plans for a third, fourth, and fifth installment in the 'Avatar' franchise are already underway, following the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri's family, with the third part scheduled to be released in December 2024.

'The Way of Water' has bagged nominations for best picture, production design, sound, and visual effects at the 2023 Oscars.