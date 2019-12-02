Avatar 2 Makers Share A BTS Picture Of The Sequel's Massive Mothership

The highest-grossing movie ever made, Avatar, is all set to come out with its sequel. The makers of the film have shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the shoot on the film’s official Twitter handle. The picture marks the completion of live-action filming for the year for Avatar 2. The post was captioned with, "That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation!. It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek”. Read more about the latest picture shared by the makers of Avatar 2.

That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation! 💙



It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek. 👀



Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels. pic.twitter.com/AXgAve6aTG — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

Avatar 2 release date and tweet

The makers have announced the wrap of this year’s shoot for Avatar 2, which is going to release in December 2021. In the picture, the makers shared a sneak peek of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon. Sea Dragon is a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft, which was invented for the Avatar franchise. The cast of the film includes Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Lang, and David Thewlis in prominent roles for the blockbuster film.

