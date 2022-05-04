'Avatar 2' Trailer Details: Sam Worthington's Film Is All About 'family Being A Fortress'

Avatar: The Way Of Water has been one of the much-awaited films in the industry and the trailer of the James Cameron directorial was screened ahead of the Doctor Strange 2 screening. The trailer gave viewers a glimpse into what they can expect from the Sam Worthington-starrer as he reprises his role as Jake Sully. The trailer featured some stunning visuals as it delved into the life of Sully and focused on the importance of family.

Avatar: The Way Of Water trailer

The trailer of the film gave a glimpse into the world of Na'vi and fans can't wait to see what the second instalment of the film will entail. The trailer saw Na'vi flying on winged creatures and also navigating their way underwater as they swam with giant sea creatures. On the other hand, some of them were seen walking with humans and also taking up arms including machine guns. The second part of the film will also revolve around family as Sam Worthington's character, Jake Sully is heard saying, "Wherever we go, this family… is our fortress." The trailer gives a short glimpse of Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's, Neytiri's children, who appear to be a mix of a human and a Na'vi. This makes the emphasis on family even more important in the movie.

Exclusive stills for Avatar 2. Cinema incoming 🔥#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/RrWbYXq9PK — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) April 30, 2022

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and others will be seen taking on pivotal roles in the film. The trailer featured top-notch visuals and technology, which ensured viewers they were in for a magical ride. The events in the trailer take place against the backdrop of Pandora and include glamorous shots of the majestic sceneries of the planet. The upcoming film is scheduled to hit the big screens in December this year.

Image: Twitter/@Itssan17