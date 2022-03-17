'Avatar 2': Zoe Saldana Recalls Being 'moved To Tears' After Watching Film's Footage

Ace filmmaker James Cameron will be gracing the audiences with the sequel to his 2009 magnum opus Avatar later this year. The science fiction film franchise is to date one of the most expensive and ambitious projects carried out in the entertainment industry, boasting of an ensemble cast including the likes of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang among others.

Saldana, who is all set to star in Avatar 2, recently spilt details about the time she watched the film's footage, which left her teary-eyed. In a conversation with Kevin McCarthy, Zoe revealed having seen bits of the highly awaited sequel, stating that she chokes up just talking about it. She also spoke about Cameron being a 'big crier', with a 'heart of gold.'

According to People, Saldana quipped, "I can get choked up just talking about it, because I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second instalment, right before the year ended, last year," and further added, "And I was speechless. I was moved to tears."

Talking about James Cameron being a 'big crier', Saldana mentioned how he protects his 'delicate heart' via the stories he brings on screen. Calling him a firm man who is highly focused on his craft, Saldana added, "But he does have a very delicate heart, which is why he protects it so much". She added, "And I think that he's able to have an outlet through the stories that he creates."

Teasing the audiences ahead of the film's premiere, Zoe mentioned, "This story is going to be compelling. Avatar 2 is definitely a leap from Avatar 1, so I really think that you've to brace yourself ". She concluded by saying, "It will be an adventure that you won't forget."

For the unversed, Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide. Among other accolades, the film bagged 3 Oscars out of the 9 categories it was nominated for. Currently, there are three more sequels of Avatar that are under production and are slated to release in 2024, 2026 and 2028. Avatar 2 is currently planned for a December 16, 2022 release.

