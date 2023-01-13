'Avatar' Director James Cameron Slams Streaming Culture, Says Enough With It Already

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crossed the $ 1 billion mark within 12 days of its release and is steadily moving towards the $ 2 billion milestone. Expressing his happiness over the success of the film, director James Cameron said It is a reminder that despite the prevalence of streaming, moviegoers still cherish the theatrical experience.

Speaking to Variety on the Golden Globe's red carpet, the filmmaker addressed the audience's enthusiasm to go to movie theaters to watch a film rather than waiting for a streaming date.

“It's like we're seeing as a society we need this, we need to go to movie theaters and have that experience. Enough with the streaming already. I'm tired of sitting on my ass,” said Cameron.

James Cameron on the movie theatre etiquette

The director also addressed viewers who text while watching movies in the theatre. He said, “They’re missing the point." “When we go to the movies we make a deal with ourselves to have undivided attention for a couple of hours. It’s about immersing yourself… choosing to commit to that ahead of time.”

Set over a decade after the events of the first movie, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' opens with the story of the Sully family, the difficulty that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the fights they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they experience.

The film could soon be on the elite list of the $ 2 billion club as it is only a little less away from the mark. The only films that are currently on the list include: ‘Avatar’ ($2.9 billion), ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.79 billion), ‘Titanic’ ($2.2 billion), ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ ($2.069 billion) and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ ($2.04 billion).