'Avatar': James Cameron Directorial To Re-release In Theatres Ahead Of Sequel Premiere

With just a few months left for the release of James Cameron's directorial Avatar: The Way of Water, the blockbuster first part of the franchise is set to re-release in India. The makers of the film are all set to bring back the cinematic experience of the movie by releasing Avatar in Indian theatres on September 23.

Ahead of the sequel, the excited fans will be able to turn back the clock and witness Avatar on the big screens once again. Not just in India, the worldwide re-release of Avatar will lead to fans enjoying the film while recalling all their favourite moments.

Directed and written by James Cameron, the new trailer of the film was also released for the ones who are yet to see the iconic film. The first part which hit the theatres in 2009, soon took over the world while resulting in great success.

Avatar set to re-release in theatres ahead of sequel

Not just the amazing storyline, the film also received appreciation and love for the immaculate animation in the series. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Jake, who is paraplegic, replaces his twin on the Na'vi inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. After the natives accept him as one of their own, he must decide where his loyalties lie."

The re-release of the magical first part will be followed by a grand premiere of the much-awaited sequel on December 16 which is set to focus on the main protagonists of the franchise, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana who play Jake Sully and Na’vi Neytiri in the film.

The footage of the sequel in the teaser trailer focuses on Jake and Neytiri and includes gorgeous shots of the alien world Pandora’s bright blue water, both above and below the surface.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The sequel is all about a new generation, putting Jake and Neytiri’s son into the spotlight and turning him into the lead of the upcoming adventure.

IMAGE: Instagram/Avatar