Avatar Reclaims Its Throne Of The Highest-grossing Film Of All Time From Avengers: Endgame

James Cameron's 2007 fantasy blockbuster feature presentation, Avatar, has reclaimed its title of the world's highest-grossing movie after re-releasing to a majorly positive response in China. Avatar's latest cinematic run has helped its makers surpass Avengers: Endgame box office numbers which, as per a report on CNBC, stands at 2.8 billion dollars (roughly translating to Rs. 19,500 crores). In order to celebrate the same, the directors responsible for the final film in the Marvel Infinity saga, Anthony and Joe Russo, who are collectively and fondly known as The Russo Brothers, shared the following post through their Instagram handle.

The Russo Brothers' congratulatory post for James Cameron and team Avatar:

Simultaneously, James Cameron himself took to his social media handles in order to share a piece of fan art that was made by the officials at Marvel Studios. The same was made by the eponymous production house in order to celebrate Avatar's reclamation of the title that it had held on to for over a decade before Avengers: Endgame came along. The same can be found below.

When the tables turned for the first time:

It must be noted that back in 2018, James Cameron had taken to his Instagram handle in order to congratulate the directors, the actors and the studio executives involved with Avengers: Endgame. The occasion back then was that the 22nd Marvel live-action film had just posted a number higher than that of yet another James Cameron directorial, namely the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet-starrer Titanic. The post below, as one will soon see, also features a message by Cameron, through which he is congratulating the cast and crew members of Avengers: Endgame on behalf of him and his maiden production banner, namely Lightstorm Entertainment. The post can be found right here.

As far as the other professional commitments of the makers are concerned, while Cameron is busy with the production process of his upcoming list of Avatar sequels, the Russo Brothers have recently witnessed the release of their next venture, Cherry, which sees Tom Holland essay a real-life character. In the first few chapters of Cherry, Holland can be seen essaying the character of an army veteran who is forced to rob a bank due to his seemingly unfortunate circumstances. More information regarding the current and future projects of the directors mentioned here will be shared with the readers as and when available.