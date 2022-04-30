Avatar: The Way Of Water: First Stills From James Cameron's Film Featuring Jake Sully Out

Soon after the sequel of Avatar was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the forthcoming highly-anticipated films of the year. The most-awaited looks from James Cameron's upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water are finally out and fans are already gushing over the same. The first part of Avatar was a massive success, still, James took over 13 years to bring his promised follow-up Avatar 2. The sequel will have a theatrical release on December 16, 2022.

First 4 looks from Avatar: The Way of Water out

Four brand new looks have arrived from James Cameron's upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Let's OTT Global took to its official Twitter handle and released the respective posters from Avatar: The Way of Water. The looks depict several Na'vi exploring the coastline of Pandora. The first look features a familiar dragonlike creature, the second one shows a group of warriors feeling the tide with uncertainty, the third pic is an underwater shot that sees a Na'vi swimming with a giant underwater creature, while the fourth one sees a dramatic scene. Have a look:

Jake Sully is coming! First look at ‘Avatar 2’ pic.twitter.com/CZ8sCSebAB — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 30, 2022

Avatar 2 trailer released at CinemaCon

After much anticipation and delays, Avatar 2 was recently announced at CinemaCon along with a trailer. At CinemaCon, the makers gave a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film with a visually dazzling clip. As per Variety, the attendees at the CinemaCon were given 3D glasses to watch the first trailer of the upcoming film. The trailer contained almost no dialogues and took the viewers to different regions across the world of Pandora through the visuals of the blue oceans.

The clip also saw Na'vi, the local tribe, interacting with some water creatures, resembling whales and pelicans, some of which also came out of the screens into the audience's faces due to the 3D technology.

Image: Twitter/@LetsOTT