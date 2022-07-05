'Avatar: The Way Of Water': Meet Jake And Neytiri's Na'vi Family In Film's Latest Glimpse

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are returning to James Cameron's highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water, which comes 13 years after the filmmaker launched Avatar. The actor will be leading the cast as Sully and Neytiri, who have now started their own 'Na'vi' family ever since the events of the first film.

While Avatar 2's trailer in May treated fans with a fleeting glimpse of Sully and Neytiri's family, the film's latest picture gives a clear view of their Na'vi children. The exclusive glimpse was unveiled via Empire, showcasing 'both biological and adopted' children of Sully and Neytiri, as per Screenrant.

Meet Jake and Neytiri's Na'vi family in Avatar: The Way of Water's new pic

The biological children shown in the image are Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss), while their adopted teenage daughter, Kiri (played by Sigourney Weaver) is also present in the picture. Take a look.

In a conversation with Empire. James Cameron explained the idea behind giving Sully a bunch of kids, mentioning that it was all about 'upping his personal and emotional stakes' in the four-film franchise.

"I thought, “What if I take these incredible characters of Jake and Neytiri and give them a family?’ That gives them feet of clay right there," he said.

Apart from the aforementioned characters, there's also Spider (played by Jack Champion), a human stranded on Pandora who is eventually becomes a part of the Sully crew.

More about Avatar: The Way of Water

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement among others in important roles. Chronicling the struggles and battles of the Sully family as they strive to stay alive, the sci-fi movie will land in theatres on December 16, 2022.

