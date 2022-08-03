'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Passes Production Milestone; Producer Jon Landau Shares Update

On Wednesday, producer Jon Landau revealed that the much-anticipated forthcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water has passed its production stage. After a long wait, Avatar 2 was finally announced at CinemaCon along with a trailer, which fueled fans' curiosity even more. At CinemaCon, the makers gave a glimpse of the highly-awaited film with a visually dazzling clip. The upcoming sequel to the record-breaking Avatar will take place a decade after the events of the 2009 movie and it will take the viewers to different regions across the fantastical world of Pandora.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The sequel is all about a new generation, putting Jake and Neytiri’s son into the spotlight and turning him into the lead of the upcoming adventure.

Avatar: The Way of Water passes production milestone

As the film's December release is nearing, Producer Jon Landau has revealed that Avatar: The Way of Water has entered an important stage of production. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Landau gave fans a glimpse of the film's current status. The picture shared by the producer saw him watching from the recording booth as new composer Simon Franglen works on the film's score. He even opened up about how much he enjoyed working with the new composer. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It was great to be with composer Simon Franglen as he started scoring sessions for #AvatarTheWayOfWater. (sic)"

The long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water had to grapple with delays in production owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new update on Avatar 2 will surely build much hype as fans have been waiting to return to Cameron's sci-fi universe for over 13 years.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and others will be seen taking on pivotal roles in the film. The fresh cast of the James Cameron directorial includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin alongside a slate of young actors.

(Image: @stufflistings/Twitter)