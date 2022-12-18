'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Sets Record; 2nd Biggest Opener Among Hollywood Films In India

The long-awaited sequel to the 2009 Hollywood blockbuster 'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released after more than a decade and has performed beyond expectations on day one. Well-known film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and gave the movie a one-word review calling it a 'MASTERPIECE' along with 5 stars.

Sharing the details of the movie, Adarsh stated that the visuals of the movie were spellbinding, with stunning action, strong drama, and terrific second and third acts. Advising is an unmissable watch, the trade analyst said, "Avatar is a Cinematic marvel that needs to be watched on the big screen possible. DON’T MISS IT! "

SPELLBINDING visuals… STUNNING action… STRONG drama… TERRIFIC second and third act… #Avatar is a CINEMATIC MARVEL that needs to be watched on the largest screen possible… DON’T MISS IT! #AvatarReview pic.twitter.com/6rJeWk3De0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2022

According to the film critic, the movie opened to record numbers of over 41 crore INR across India. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1... #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS... #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT... Has scope to grow in mass pockets... Fri Rs 41 cr+ Nett BOC. Final numbers could be higher/lower."

#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1… #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS… #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri ₹ 41 cr+ Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/n1rIP8aTPh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2022

In yet another tweet, Adarsh noted that Avatar has opened to the second-highest numbers and compared the collections with all Hollywood films released in India so far on its first day. The film's 41+ crore INR opening puts it ahead of films like 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. However, it trails behind the 2019 released Avengers Endgame.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The star cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' are -- Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and others who will be seen taking on pivotal roles in the film. The fresh cast of the James Cameron directorial includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin alongside a slate of young actors. The movie was released on December 16, 2022, in multiple languages which are-- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The sequel is all about a new generation, putting Jake and Neytiri’s son into the spotlight and turning him into the lead of the upcoming adventure. The long-awaited Avatar: The Way Of Water had to grapple with delays in production owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new update on Avatar 2 will surely build much hype as fans have been waiting to return to Cameron's sci-fi universe for over 13 years.