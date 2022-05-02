'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Teaser Release: When & Where To Watch First Glimpse Of The Film

Touted as one of the most anticipated films of all time, James Cameron's epic sci-fi drama Avatar 2 is all set to release in December this year. A few days ago, the venture garnered major hype by announcing the official title i.e Avatar: The Way of Water, which serves as a sequel to the 2009 film, which remains undefeated in holding the spot of the highest-grossing film across the world.

While there are several months before the film comes to the theatres, fans are growing impatient to get details of the plot and witness Cameron's creation of the magical world and the development of VFX over the past decade. As per the latest report, it looks like fans will not have to wait too long as the first teaser trailer of Avatar 2 is set to release soon. Check out when and where to watch the Avatar: The Way of Water teaser.

When & where to watch Avatar: The Way of Water teaser

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the teaser of Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theatres screening Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Set to release on May 6, 2022, the Marvel film will dive deeper into the concept of the Multiverse which was explored in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The tweet read, ''AVATAR FIRST GLIMPSE WITH 'DR STRANGE'... #Indian fans rejoice... #20thCenturyStudios will showcase the teaser of #Avatar: #TheWayOfWater *only in cinemas* with #Marvel's big-ticket entertainer #DoctorStrange from 6 May 2022 onwards. #AvatarTheWayOfWater''

The official title and release date of Avatar 2 was unveiled during this year's CinemaCon. The film will finally release on December 16, 2022, after facing several setbacks and delays over the past eight years. The sequel will follow the events of the record-breaking prequel after a decade with state-of-the-art VFX and out-of-the-world cinematic experience. The plotline will follow the new challenges that befall Jake Sully and Neytiri's family.

Just days ahead of the teaser release, Avatar: The Way of Water faced a setback after stills from the film were leaked on social media. The stills showed a glimpse into the mystical world.

