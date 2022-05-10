Last Updated:

'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Call It 'absolutely Beautiful'

The trailer of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has arrived online, and after watching the trailer, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same.

Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron's epic sci-fi drama Avatar 2 is all set to hit the screens in December this year. From the high-end drama to the spectacular VFX, Avatar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. 

The makers of the sci-fi film dropped the trailer on 9th May which fueled fans' excitement levels. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water will follow the story of the Sully family and the new troubles that are in store for them. As the much-awaited trailer was unveiled recently, fans took to their social media handles to express their thoughts on the same.

Avatar: The Way of Water Twitter Review

According to the trailer, the sequel is all about a new generation, putting Jake and Neytiri’s son into the spotlight and turning him into the lead of the upcoming adventure. Morever, it depicts several Na'vi exploring the coastline of Pandora and features a familiar dragonlike creature. It also saw Na'vi flying on winged creatures and navigating their way underwater as they swam with giant sea creatures. As soon as the trailer surfaced online, fans couldn't resist expressing their excitement about the forthcoming film directed by James Cameron. 

Going as per the Twitter reviews, netizens' applauded 'the next level' quality of the trailer. Many users also hoped that Avatar: The Way of Water will be as 'powerful' or 'better' than the original film.

More about Avatar 2

The fresh cast of the Avatar franchise includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin alongside a slate of young actors. The plotline will follow the new challenges that befall Jake Sully and Neytiri's families. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and others will be seen taking on pivotal roles in the film.

