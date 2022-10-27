Avatar Vs Avengers Debate As James Cameron Says Superheroes Act Like They’re In College

James Cameron, known for directing hit films like Avatar and Titanic, has once again targeted superhero films, especially those made by Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment.

In an interview with the New York Times, Cameron said that the characters in Marvel and DC movies act like they’re in college. Cameron claimed that the primary protagonists Jake and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, have matured in his The Way of Water, which is set 15 years after the original. However, he claimed that characters in Marvel and DC films do not exhibit the same level of maturity.

In an interview with New York Times Cameron said, "When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college." The director had also acknowledged that he disagreed with the cinematic approaches taken by Marvel and DC creators.

"They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies," he said.

Netizens disappointed with James Cameron's views on Marvel & DC movies

James' remarks have left netizens disappointed, as evident from the reactions that have been pouring on the Twitter handle. A netizen replied to a post shared by Variety, "He’s the last one that should be talking about “characters” when Avatar had dialogue like: "come get some", while a Twitterati wrote, "Oh that's rich, coming from the manbaby who can't write love stories to save his life...."

A Marvel and DC fan tweeted, "Marvel & DC films have better storytelling than your Avatar." A netizen noted that James Cameron took over 10 years to make a sequel. He continued, "I love James Cameron, but the guy took over a decade to make a sequel to arguably his worst movie. The only reason it made so much money was the spectacle of the 3-D. Outside of that, it had paper-thin characters and a rote story that's been done better before."

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that any director has criticised Marvel and DC movies, earlier, Bong Joon-Ho, the director of Okja and 2019's Palme d'Or winner, Parasite, said in a conversation with Variety, "I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in movies, I can't stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes. I'll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult."

Argentinian arthouse director Lucrecia Martel, who was approached to direct Scarlett Johansson's standalone Black Widow film in 2018 but couldn't as Marvel insisted that they would 'take care' of the action sequences by themselves, told Guardian, "The first thing I asked them was maybe if they could change the special effects because there are so many laser lights… I find them horrible. Also, the soundtrack of Marvel films is quite horrendous. Maybe we disagree on this, but it’s really hard to watch a Marvel film. It’s painful to the ears to watch Marvel films."

The Irishman director Martin Scorsese also criticised the Marvel films in his Empire interview as he said, "I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well-made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

