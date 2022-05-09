Avatar Way Of Water Trailer OUT: Na'vi Explore Pandora's Coastline, Old Heroes Return

The much-awaited trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has officially arrived online and it has already created a buzz on the internet. The first look of the James Cameron directorial was screened ahead of the Doctor Strange 2 screening exclusively in theatres and on Monday, May 9, 2022, it went live on social media platforms.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. As per the trailer, the sequel is all about a new generation, putting Jake and Neytiri’s son into the spotlight and turning him into the lead of the upcoming adventure.

The trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water introduces dazzling footage of Navi flying on winged creatures and also navigating their way underwater. It depicts several Na'vi exploring the coastline of Pandora and features a familiar dragonlike creature. A group of warriors could be seen facing the tide with uncertainty including some underwater shots that sees a Na'vi swimming with a giant underwater creature. The trailer gives a glimpse of Na'vi taking up arms as they were seen walking with humans in the end.

The trailer contained almost no dialogues and took the viewers to different regions across the world of Pandora through the visuals of the blue oceans.

Avatar 2 was recently announced at CinemaCon along with a trailer. At CinemaCon, the makers gave a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film with a visually dazzling clip. As per Variety, the attendees at the CinemaCon were given 3D glasses to watch the first trailer of the upcoming film.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and others will be seen taking on pivotal roles in the film. The fresh cast of the Avatar franchise includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin alongside a slate of young actors. The upcoming film is scheduled to hit the big screens in December this year.

