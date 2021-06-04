Avengers Campus' Opening Ceremony Gives Sneak Peek Of Spidey Bots, Themed Rides & More!

The new Avengers Campus, next to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney California Adventure Park, will soon be opened to the public. The Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony recently took place and the live stream was uploaded on Youtube. In the live stream, makers of the Marvel-themed attraction gave a virtual tour of various rides like a Spider-Man Adventure ride and Iron Man themed ride. The team also informed that many more characters will eventually be added to the park.

Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony

The Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony took place and the team gave an elaborate tour of the attraction and explained their idea behind it. In the video, Scot Drake said that “The idea of a campus is bringing people together” with “many diverse stories,”. One example of that, according to the team is the new Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride which takes visitors through a house run wild with the friendly neighbourhood superhero Spider-man's newest pet project, spider-bots. These bots self-replicate out of control. The makers explained that visitors will be able to buy their own web-shooters at a shop selling Spidey gear. Those purchases will provide them with extra powers as they help the wall-crawler destroy the spider-bots. During the ride, visitors will be able to make webs like Spider-Man and activate their own web-shooters. At the end of the ride, guests will be shown a score like a video game.

The video also showed a Doctor Strange-themed ride. Dan Fields, executive creative director of Disney Live Entertainment explained that Doctor Strange will put on a magic show throughout the day, but it will be different at night. He further said 'The Sorcerer Supreme Doctor' will open a portal after he engages the guests and asks them to help him, through an enchantment, to erect a shield around the campus.

Fields said that characters in the attraction will also include Iron Man, Ant-Man and his partner the Wasp and General Okoye and the Dora Milaje of Black Panther’s Wakanda warriors. He also revealed that next month, the attraction will add shows of the supervillain Taskmaster clashing with the Black Widow.

The Avengers Campus will be open for visitors from June 4th onwards at California Adventure.

IMAGE: DISNEY'S TWITTER

