Avengers Campus Opening Ceremony Kicked Off By Anthony Mackie And Paul Rudd

Disney started off its brand new Avengers Campus at an adventure theme park in Anaheim, California with some popular celebrities. Actors like Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd made an appearance to celebrate the new segment of the park. Paul Rudd plays the role of Ant-Man in MCU whereas Anthony Mackie became the first Black Captain America recently on the show Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd kick off the opening of Disney’s Avengers Campus

Anthony Mackie and Paul Rudd kicked off the opening ceremony of Avengers Campus in California. Several other important members of the MCU like Kevin Feige, Disney’s Bob Chapek and Jon Favreau also graced the opening ceremony. According to a report by Dailymail, Paul Rudd at first expressed how incredible it is to be on the campus in person and said that the favourite part of his campus is the Pym Test Kitchen. Kevin Feige then brought all the costumed cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Later on, Anthony Mackie joined the stage and talked about how much he loved to be a part of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. More to the point, he added that how becoming the Black Captain America was an emotional moment for him and how it's the moment of future where kids of all races can look at Captain America and maybe see a little bit of themselves. Take a look at some of the photos from the event below.

More in the opening night of the Avengers Campus, Bob Chapek revealed that if anyone wants to be a superhero, this is the first Avengers-themed park anywhere in the world. Kevin Feige said that the campus will never be complete and will continuously evolve along with the movies and shows of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director of Iron Man 2008, Jon Favreau also took part in the ceremony and said that when they first made Iron Man back in 2008, he had no idea how it was going to be received by the audience, but Iron Man ignited the imagination of fans all over the world. In the end, the Avengers Campus was activated with explosive fireworks and the ceremony came to an end. Avengers Campus opens for public access at Disney California Adventure park on June 4, 2021.

IMAGE: ANTHONY MACKIE'S INSTAGRAM/ STILL FROM ANT-MAN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.