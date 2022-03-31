‘Avengers’ Co-stars Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans To Star In Apple's 'Project Artemis'

Days after Apple became the first streaming service to win the best picture at the Oscars, it has announced another big film. Apple Original Films has landed with another fresh package, named Project Artemis, starring Avengers' co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. To be directed by Jason Bateman, the script is penned by Rose Gilroy. The plot details are currently kept under wraps but as per Deadline, the project is set against the space race.

Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans to star in 'Project Artemis'

Scarlett Johansson, who is a two-time Oscar nominee, Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will be producing the forthcoming film through their These Pictures production company. Chris Evans took to his Twitter handle and expressed excitement as he wrote, "Very excited!!!"

Apple collaborates with Scarlett for the second time

Project Artemis will be the second film in works for Apple and Johansson. Apart from that, Bride is currently in development. The Bride is a new movie from Apple and film studio A24, which will be streamed on Apple TV+. Described as a genre-bending film, Bride will star Scarlett Johansson. The plot follows a brilliant entrepreneur who creates a woman to be the ideal wife. But, later she rejects her creator and is forced to flee her confined existence after which she is confronted with a world that sees her as a monster.

She later discovers her true identity, some surprising powers and the strengths to remake herself as her own creation. On the other hand, Apple is already working with Chris Evans on Ghosted which is a high-concept rom-com also starring Ana de Armas, directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Oscars 2022: Apple wins big as CODA bags 3 Academy Awards

Apple's CODA won an Oscar for Best Picture and Writing (Adapted Screenplay). Several individuals hailed the cast consisting of Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Troy Kotsur and others. This resulted in Apple making history as CODA landed three Academy Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with wins for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder.

Image: Twitter/@Trixysicu90