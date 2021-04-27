'Avengers: Endgame' Completes 2 Years; Fans Celebrate Release Of The Iconic Film Online

Netizens have taken to various social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, amongst others, in order to celebrate 2 Years of Avengers: Endgame, the movie that led to the conclusion of Marvel's Infinity Saga. The same has been done by the internet dwellers by sharing their favourite scene from The Russo Brothers' Marvel magnum opus. Several fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be seen sharing snippets from the film, especially from the same's final battle sequence. While some Marvel fanatics, on the other hand, can be seen expressing their shock and astonishment over various creative choices made by the actors as well as the directors even though it has been two years since the release of what could safely be considered to be the biggest superhero film to date.

Netizens celebrate "2 Years Of Avengers: Endgame":

2 years ago today joe biden made his mcu debut in avengers endgame pic.twitter.com/E91vB0FO1A — tas | tfatws era! (@rogersromanova) April 26, 2021

it’s been 2 years since i saw avengers: endgame for the first time. 2 YEARS??? since wanda had me gasping for air inside the movie theater when she did this god pic.twitter.com/BUq9hKfJrJ — ken (@wandaslizzie) April 24, 2021

‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’ officially got released in theaters 2 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/NLENOK07Z6 — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) April 25, 2021

2 years ago today, Avengers: Endgame released in theaters.



The film had the biggest worldwide opening of all time with $1.2 BILLION, & grossed over $2.798 BILLION total. The film’s popularity even saw sites like AMC & Fandango crash as fans tried to buy opening weekend tickets. pic.twitter.com/GR1WV5siAN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 26, 2021

two years since this traumatic experienceðŸ¥³ #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/cStMkVYDzJ — k â§— is crying over tfatws (@nobodynobucky) April 26, 2021

happy two years to #AvengersEndgame âœ¨



idc what people say, this is one of the greatest comic movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/36SKqIcFj2 — ‏Ù‹ (@revngesofsith) April 24, 2021

It’s been 2years later the best Avengers movies were shown, i miss himðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/vP5NLMOLpT — Ù…ÙŠÙ„Ø§Ù‚Ø±ÙˆØ³Ùˆ (@itslarnc) April 25, 2021

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” was released on this day 2 years ago. pic.twitter.com/xoGQXyzRiY — Films to Films ðŸ“½ï¸ðŸŽ¬ (@FilmstoFilms_) April 26, 2021

#AvengersEndgame

See you in a minute I am Iron Man pic.twitter.com/coLViCo1Aw — menerva_à¥ª | Loki era ðŸš© (@LadyLokiEvans) April 24, 2021

Avengers: Endgame cast:

Considered to be the biggest superhero film to date, Avengers: Endgame cast list included the likes of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Tom Holland and Karen Gillan, amongst others. The film, which was the 22nd Marvel Outing at the time, served as a conclusion of Marvel's infinity saga and saw the retirement of the likes of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. from their respective roles. The film was once the biggest movie worldwide in terms of box office numbers, but it was soon overtaken by its predecessor, James Cameron's Avatar, once again after the latter opened to big numbers in China.