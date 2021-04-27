Last Updated:

'Avengers: Endgame' Completes 2 Years; Fans Celebrate Release Of The Iconic Film Online

'Avengers: Endgame' completes 2 years. In order to celebrate the same, fans have taken to various social media sites in order to celebrate release of the film

Ganesh Raheja
In Picture: Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame

A still from Avengers: Endgame


Netizens have taken to various social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, amongst others, in order to celebrate 2 Years of Avengers: Endgame, the movie that led to the conclusion of Marvel's Infinity Saga. The same has been done by the internet dwellers by sharing their favourite scene from The Russo Brothers' Marvel magnum opus. Several fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be seen sharing snippets from the film, especially from the same's final battle sequence. While some Marvel fanatics, on the other hand, can be seen expressing their shock and astonishment over various creative choices made by the actors as well as the directors even though it has been two years since the release of what could safely be considered to be the biggest superhero film to date.

Netizens celebrate "2 Years Of Avengers: Endgame":

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avengers: Endgame cast:

Considered to be the biggest superhero film to date, Avengers: Endgame cast list included the likes of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Tom Holland and Karen Gillan, amongst others. The film, which was the 22nd Marvel Outing at the time, served as a conclusion of Marvel's infinity saga and saw the retirement of the likes of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. from their respective roles. The film was once the biggest movie worldwide in terms of box office numbers, but it was soon overtaken by its predecessor, James Cameron's Avatar, once again after the latter opened to big numbers in China. 

