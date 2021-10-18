'Avengers: Endgame' Director Joe Russo Reacts To Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit

Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo recently talked about Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit against Disney and added how people's nerves were fraying.

Scarlett Johansson recently made an announcement about how she settled the lawsuit with Disney and was open to working with them in the future.

Joe Russo says Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit 'speaks volumes'

According to the reports by Variety, Avengers: Endgame director, Joe Russo talked about how Scarlett Johannson's Black Widow lawsuit against Disney was 'unfortunate' and added how it was hard to predict what was going to happen or where anything was going.

"There’s a lot of tension, just like there is in a lot of industries, because there’s a lot of disruption. People’s nerves are fraying, and it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen or where anything is going.”

As the lawsuit was recently resolved, Russo added that he was glad about it. He also mentioned how he thought it was indicative of the significant change that had been happening and stated that resolution spoke volumes about the respect for artists moving forward in this changing landscape. He further stated how the corporations were panicking and added a reason about how half the studios were going to disappear in the next 5-10 years, and the game had changed dramatically. “There are content producers who can outspend any studio, and it’s just a rounding error for them, because they’re $1 trillion companies. We’ve never seen that before in the business," he continued.

Joe Russo also spoke about the future of the movie industry and stated that he does not see a resurgence of independent movies in theatres in the future. He also mentioned how one got more money to make the films digitally and added that the easiest thing for Netflix to do was to greenlight a smaller film.

In a recent statement given to AP, Scarlett Johansson stated that she is looking forward to working with the studio in the future. She said,

"I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration."

