'Avengers: Endgame Directors' Russo Brothers Excited For 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

Marvel and DC are two of the most popular superhero comics around the world. Similarly, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC Extended Universe (DCEU) are two of the biggest superhero film franchises. Their fans have often caught on social media fights, but the makers have time and again supported each other. The recent incident being popular Marvel movies director Joe Russo and Anthony Russo supporting the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Russo brothers share excitement for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, promise to watch it

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo took to their Twitter handle to support the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. They wrote that they are excited that Snyder’s vision has been truly realized and he has their respect. The Russo brothers mentioned that they will be watching the movie soon.

The Russo Brothers have helmed many acclaimed Marvel movies. Their first venture was Captain America: Winter Soldier, followed by Captain America: Civil War. They then directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, two of the biggest MCU project. Both earned praises from the audiences and grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Zack Snyder is considered the pioneer of the DCEU. He directed the first DCEU movie Man of Steel and went on to helm Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. He also served as a producer on Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman 1984. The Snyder Cut has been released on HBO Max and has received mostly positive reviews from the viewers.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Popular DC Comics villain Darkseid will make his debut. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker, and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke are also part of the project. It is divided into six parts, with a total runtime of four hours and two minutes.

