'Avengers: Endgame' Theory Explains Why Iron Man Did Not Use EDITH During The Final Battle

Avengers: Endgame was a monumental film that was considered to be a worldwide event for fans. Even after a year since the film's release, there have been a number of theories floating around the internet which explain why certain events took place the way they did in the film. While some fans conjure up theories which suggest that Tony Stark can be brought back to life, others try to encompass the journey Captain America must have embarked on to return the time stones back to their former locations. But a fresh theory on the internet has now given an explanation as to why Iron Man did not use EDITH (Even Dead, I'm The Hero) glasses to fight against Thanos during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame EDITH theory

Iron Man had an impressive array of weapons in his inventory during the final battle of Endgame. The newly introduced nano suit by Tony Stark was a versatile one and repaired itself after taking any damage. But, Stark did not use the EDITH glasses which he left for Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home posthumously. EDITH is a powerful AI that has access to weaponry which can cause mass destruction. If it was used during the final battle at the Avengers headquarters in the climax of the film, EDITH could have undoubtedly caused significant damage to Thanos' army.

Now, the theory doing rounds on the internet suggests that EDITH was designed by Tony to hand over to Peter after his passing. The name of the AI glasses 'Even Dead, I'm The Hero' itself suggests that Tony designed these glasses to hand over to Peter with the hopes of the time heist turning out to be a success and Peter coming back to life, even if Tony himself is not around to see it. Stark presumably left EDITH for Peter while recording his farewell speech before going on the time heist. After the Avengers returned back collecting all the time stones, they were followed by Thanos and his army, giving Tony no time to get his hands on EDITH even if he wished to.

