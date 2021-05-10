'Avengers: Endgame' Plot Hole? A Fan Suggests Simpler Alternative To Time Travel Plan

The film Avengers Endgame, began with the surviving Avengers that weren't taken by the "snap" locating the Titan Thanos in his "garden". As they reached, they found out that Thanos had "used the stones to destroy the stones", in order to prevent his snap from being reversed. However, five years later, Paul Rudd aka Ant-Man finally escaped the Quantum Realm and convinced the remaining Avengers that they could go back in time and reverse the Snap by grabbing Infinity stones from past timelines.

Fans of the movies saw the Avengers pick three different places and times in order to locate said Infinity stones. The "time heist" took them to 2012 New York, 2013 Asgard and 2014 Morag and Vormir. However, now a reddit user has claimed that a much easier alternative was an option, which the Avengers didn't think of.

Avengers Endgame fan theory

A popular post on reddit about the Avengers Endgame's ending has been making headlines, claiming that there was a much easier alternative when all six Infinity Stones were together. Reddit user NoMorningStar13 wrote, "Would it not have been easier for the Avengers and the whole gang to time travel to the time when Thanos was on his retirement home planet thing with the infinity stones still intact."

The user also added, "They could have brought Captain Marvel in at the time too to make it easier, plus Bruce Banner is fused with Hulk and they have Ant-Man at the time too". The theory by the said reddit user could have been possible and might have even had its advantages, as all the stones were intact and in one place at the time. Not only this, but the Titan Thanos was also permanently injured by the "Snap".

Would the Avengers Endgame fan theory really work?

While many fans of the franchise agreed with the theory, some fans also rebuked it. Another reddit user, UltimaGabe, talked about how if all six stones were with Thanos, it would have been extremely difficult for the remaining Avengers to fight Thanos off, even with the help of Captain Marvel. They wrote, "The problem with posing this as an ‘easier alternative’ is it's only easier compared to a war with Thanos, which wasn't planned".

The user also added, "Remember, the original plan was just to sneak into the past, steal the stones, use them, and then put them back. It shouldn't have been very hard (and, even in practice, it wasn't). Taking on fully-powered Thanos with all the gems would NOT have been easier than the planned time heist". Another popular comment pointed out, "Doctor Strange checked that reality out…they didn’t win".

