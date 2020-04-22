‘Avengers:Endgame’ Unreleased Posters Make Their Way On The Internet; See Here

Avengers: Endgame turned out to be a monumental film for comic-book film fans across the globe. The film earned over $2.7 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing film breaking the record held previously by Avatar. Now, nearly a year after the film's release, unused posters of Avengers: Endgame have found their way to the internet. Check them out below -

Avengers: Endgame unused posters

Artist Kode Abdo, who is known as Bosslogic on Instagram is one of the most influential artists working in the industry right now. Having over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Bosslogic has worked on a number of poster arts for Marvel films including Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The unused posters showcase the original six Avengers, namely, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Thor.

The chilling posters give a look at the character's past, referencing to the cliffhanger ending of Avengers: Infinity War. The showcasing of previous looks also encompasses the journey of these characters have had through the years in the Marvel cinematic universe. These posters were reportedly not used as they gave away one major spoiler for the film about Hulk's character.

Hulk evolved into Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame which was not revealed to fans until the film released on the silver screen. Besides this, the posters showcased fan favourite characters getting dusted away which would have reportedly increased the speculation about the fate of the characters in the film. Thus, these posters were ultimately rejected. Check out the approved Avengers: Endgame poster and art below -

