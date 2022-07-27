‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ To Be Helmed By ‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to take fans on the adventurous journey of the Kang Dynasty with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The forthcoming movie is the fifth Avenger movie that will make its way to the theatres in 2025. The film's announcement was made in San Diego during Marvel's Comic-Con panel. Post the announcement, Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the same.

As per the latest reports, Destin Daniel Cretton is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the renowned director will be taking on the director's cap for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. To take note, Cretton served as the director for the blockbuster film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Apart from Shang-Chi, Cretton is best known for directing well-received dramas like Short Term 12 and Just Mercy.

Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

According to the reports of the Hollywood Reporter, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has come aboard to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. With Cretton taking on the director's part, it is still not clear what will be the plot of the upcoming Avengers film and there has been no announcement made on the casting of the film. However, the title hints that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who will mark his first appearance in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, might take on the central role in the film. The Kang Dynasty will then be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which will hit theatres on November 7, 2025.

For the unversed, The first two Avengers movies including 2012’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron were helmed by Joss Whedon. However, the popular director duo Joe and Anthony Russo directed the next two parts- Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Image: AP/instagram/@avengerskangdynastymo