Avengers Then And Now: How Characters Looked In Their First MCU Appearances Vs Now

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame brought an end to the saga of the mightiest heroes of the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the story will yet continue. Each character in the MCU will meet its conclusion or an explanation will be provided to their superpower origin. The superhero franchise has already concluded the first seasons of miniseries WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which traces the character’s life soon after the events of Avengers: Endgame. From the beginning, all the characters in MCU have taken a major transition. Hence here, we have curated then and now photographs of Avengers from their initial step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe till now.

A look at Avengers Then and Now:

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(Image Source: Still from Captain America: The First Avenger & Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 (2010) and Black Widow (2021)

(Image Source: Still from Iron Man 2 and Black Widow)

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and WandaVision (2021)

(Image Source: Still from Captain America: The Winter Soldier & WandaVision)

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

(Image Source: Still from Captain America: The First Avenger & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

(Image Source: Still from Captain America: The Winter Soldier & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor (2011) and Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(Image Source: Still from Thor and Avengers: Endgame)

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in Thor (2011) and Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(Image Source: Still from Thor and Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Thor (2011) and Loki (2021)

(Image Source: Still from Thor and Loki )

Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008) and Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(Image Source: Still from Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame)

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(Image Source: Still from The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame)

(Promo Image Source: Still from The Avengers)

