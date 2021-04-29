Avril Lavigne Talks About Her Chemistry With Mod Sun, Says She Felt 'immediate Connection'

Singer Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun recently dropped the acoustic version of their duet song Flames. The song will be released with Mod Sun’s upcoming album Internet Killed the Rockstar on May 7. Avril Lavigne in a recent media statement also talked about her chemistry with Mod Sun and how the song Flames is special to her.

Avril Lavigne talks about her chemistry with Mod Sun

According to a report by People, Avril talked about her acoustic version of the song Flames and said that it is very special because it brings another layer to the emotion of the song. She added that she had an immediate connection with Mod Sun from the very first day in the studio. She then praised Mod Sun and said that he is an incredible artist and this song is the first of many. More to the point, she said that she is really proud of what they have made with their song Flames. In the video, Avril and Mod Sun can be seen performing the duet song with two string players and a glockenspiel player in a dimly lit room.

Mod Sun also expressed his feelings about the acoustic version of the song. He said that he wanted to offer a bright side to the story. He added that he felt like sonically he could paint that landscape through acoustic guitar and that he wanted to make something that felt as if they were performing in a living room.

The rumors of their dating started in the month of February after they were photographed while having dinner together at the BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. A source revealed that they have been working in the studio nearly every day for over two months on Avril’s new album that is set to come out this year. After that, they were spotted plenty of times on double dates with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The acoustic version of Flames is out now and has crossed over 4.4 lakh views on Youtube. The video is directed by Sam Cahill and has garnered over 33 thousand likes within a few days. Take a look at the video below.

Promo Image Source: Avril Lavigne's Instagram