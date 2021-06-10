'Awake' Review: Netizens Call It Slow But 'emotionally Engaging', Laud Gina-Ariana's Work

Netflix's recent 2021 release titled Awake, starring Ariana Greenblatt, Gina Rodriguez, Frances Fisher, Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others, follows the story of how chaos takes place after a global event wipes out all electronics. Netflix's synopsis reads: "Chaos ensues after a global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep. But Jill (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter." Netizens penned the Awake review and went on to call the film slow, but also emotionally engaging.

As per Twitterati, the movie is very much centred around the life of a little girl, Ariana Greenblatt. A user went on to call Raso’s film heavy, with honest emotional moments, whereas another user opined that the plot twists should have been a bit well-executed. A fan tweeted, "The movie Awake got me so confused about what the actual movie was about," whereas another tweet read, "If you haven’t already, you need to watch Awake on Netflix. It had me shook."

Netizens touched upon the story of how people can go on for days without sleep. Many also opined that lack of sleep does change the way at how people look at things. Overall, Twitterati penned that the movie's plot was a little understandable and slow. A user penned, "Gina and Ariana got me like struck."

The little girl outperformed everyone tho..hope she gets more roles #awakenetflix — Big Bad Booty Daddy 🍑 (@EyeLyftBitches) June 9, 2021

If you haven’t already, watch AWAKE on Netflix. This movie has me SWEATINNGGGG — Kehn (@KehnLonner) June 10, 2021

This Netflix “Awake” movie is really dope 😭😭 — Mr Vibes 🥳🙌🏾🔥🇧🇼🏳️‍⚧️ (@walter_sentsho) June 9, 2021

This movie Awake on Netflix.🤔.Total lack of sleep can lead to such madness?

I just had to google the longest period one can go without sleep&the longest recorded time was 264hours approximately 11 days. — Mary Murugi (@murugyy) June 9, 2021

I just watched the next movie Awake on Netflix and the ending was so 🥴🥴 — nathaly 🐰 (@nats24601) June 9, 2021

Awake on Netflix is a really great idea stuck in a really bad movie. It will go on the list of: "When the trailer was better than the actual movie itself." What a disappointment — Lily K (@artoflilyk) June 9, 2021

Few hours before the release of the film, Ariana shared many BTS pics and expressed her thoughts. Greenblatt mentioned that it was 2 years ago when she filmed a movie called Awake and that she's so lucky to be a part of such a fun project.

"I have so much love for the cast and I’m so glad that everyone can see what we all worked so hard on. Awake is now available to watch on Netflix everywhere. I also started 7th grade while filming and now I just graduated middle school. It's something very different for me and can be a little scary so it's definitely not for young kids. Hope you like it," she wrote in her note.

