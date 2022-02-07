Awkwafina Addresses Cultural Appropriation Criticism; Announces She's Leaving Twitter

Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings star Awkwafina returned to Twitter after a two-year-long hiatus to address criticism of her using a fake 'blaccent' (combination of the words 'black' and 'accent') while portraying most of her characters in films and TV shows. According to Daily Mail, the actor has been accused of 'cultural appropriation' in her earlier 'online rap' stint and comedy roles in projects like Ocean's Eight and Crazy Rich Asians.

Taking to social media, Awkwafina penned a long note about her using the 'African American Vernacular English (AAVE)' or 'blaccent', and also expressed her thoughts on the African American community being "disproportionately affected by institutionalized policies and law enforcement policies."

Awkwafina addresses cultural appropriation criticism, quits Twitter

Responding to the flack and criticism she has been receiving, the actor further added," But as a non-black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group. But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was".

Further talking about uplifting the Asian American group/communities throughout her career, she mentioned, "I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them – what is correct and where they don't belong. And though I'm still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities. We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing and empathizing… And I will continue, tirelessly, to do just that."

In a series of other Tweets, she quipped that she'll come back on the micro-blogging platform after a hiatus, however, will continue to remain active on other social media platforms. "Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always."

Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always ❤️ — nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022

Image: INSTAGRAM/@AWKWAFINA)