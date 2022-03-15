Awkwafina Reveals Note She Wrote To Herself Ahead Of Ocean's 8; 'Hope This Inspires...'

Nora Lum, who is popularly known as Awkwafina, is one of the prolific American artists whose rap song titled My Vag took YouTube by storm. As the rapper has also appeared in many notable movies, she recently unveiled a heartfelt letter she penned to herself before she began filming the 2018 American heist comedy film, Ocean's 8.

Awkwafina has appeared in movies namely Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Dude, The Farewell, Jumanji: The Next Level, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, Breaking News in Yuba County, Swan Song, and more. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies titled Renfield, The Bad Guys and The Little Mermaid.

Awkwafina's note to herself ahead of Ocean's 8 shooting

Rapper Awkwafina recently took to her official Instagram handle and recalled the time when she was cast for the prominent American heist film, Ocean's 8 and revealed how she wrote a note to herself before the shoots. In the letter, she stated how scared she was of what was expected to come and added that she was quite nervous about doing something she'd never done before. Adding to it, she also poured her heart out in the letter and made an attempt to motivate herself by assuring that she will try her best and will work as hard as she can. Furthermore, she even stated how she was about to do a movie with 7 women she's idolized, loved and worshipped all her life while adding that she was a nobody among them.

The letter read, "4 more days til 1st scene. I'm scared of what's to come. I'm nervous about doing something I've never done before, and I'm scared I'm gonna let people down. I still don't know what my future holds, and that's okay. But I'm gonna try and I'm gonna work as hard as I can. They say everyone gets imposter syndrome, and maybe a little bit grounds you. I'm about to do a movie with 7 women I've idolized, loved and worshiped all my life. And who am I? I'm a nobody. Sometimes I doubt myself. I hope..." (sic) In the caption, she stated that she hoped that this would inspire anyone who ever felt like they’re not good enough or anyone who felt scared of what’s to come. The curse and blessing is we’ll never know.

More about Ocean's 8

Directed by Gary Ross, the movie featured an ensemble cast of notable actors namely Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, and Helena Bonham Carter. The movie followed the lives of a bunch of women who plan a heist at the annual Met Gala in New York City.

Image: Instagram/@awkwafina