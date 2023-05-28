Last Updated:

Baby On Board: Pregnant Celebrities Who Walked Cannes And Met Gala Red Carpets

Several celebrities, including Rihanna and Claire Holt walked the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival red carpets this year flaunting their baby bumps.

Rihanna
Rihanna arrived fashionably late to this year's Met Gala shrouded in a hood of roses. The singer did a mid-carpet dress reveal in a silhouette which amply flaunted her second baby bump. 

Claire Holt
Claire Holt revealed her third pregnancy with husband Andrew Joblon as she walked the red carpet at Cannes this year. the couple share a son, James and a daughter, Elle. 

Serena William
Serena Williams revealed herself pregnant with baby number 2 as she walked the Met red carpet with husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple share a daughter by the name Olympia. 

Josephine Skriver
Model Josephine Skriver also walked the Cannes red carpet this year flaunting her baby bump. This will be her first child with husband Dan Martensen.

Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss has walked both the Met Gala and Cannes red carpets flaunting her baby bump. This will be her second child with husband Joshua Kushner. 

