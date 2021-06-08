Bachelor In Paradise Couple Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Are Having 'major Baby Fever'

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk recently revealed that they are "definitely working on" expanding their family. In an interview with US Weekly, Raven shared that they are "definitely working on a family and hopefully sooner than later, that would be great". Raven stated that she and Adam are having "major baby fever" after two months of tying the knot.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk on having a baby

Raven revealed that she thinks they agreed on having "two or three" kids but Adam stated that "they will first see how he does with two and then go from there". The couple was then asked who would be the stricter parent. Adam answered that he is "probably going to be the tougher parent at first and then it is going to change".

Adam continued that it is "kind of surreal" and he tells everyone that it "feels like they have been married already for a long time". He stated that he "cannot believe" that it has already been four years since they fell for each other on the Bachelor show. He added that "so much has even changed" since then and everything to do with their "lives, family, and the whole franchise". He said that there are "more success stories coming out" of the reality show and "people were before skeptical about what their potential outcome could be". Adam called it "so exciting" when people see so "many awesome couples come out of it".

In the joint interview, Raven revealed that there was "no pressure" for them to stay together and she thinks that many people in Bachelor Nation forgot about them as they "were not highlighted as 'it couple". That was "really good for them because there was no pressure and everyone was not checking in if they were still engaged or planning a wedding". Adam concluded that the Bachelor franchise gives one the stage to "fall in love" and then it is up to them to continue that once the "lights and cameras are off". He added that it gives one a better opportunity to do so and then there they are, where "everything turned out perfectly" as it worked out for them".

Raven Gates wedding took place on a 40-acre estate called The Olana in Dallas on April 16, 2021, in the presence of only 20 vaccinated family members. The duo met on the sets of Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. The couple dated for over four years. Raven and Adam had to postpone thrice owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

IMAGE: ADAM GOTTSCHALK'S INSTAGRAM

