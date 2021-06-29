Last Updated:

Bachelor In Paradise Duo Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary

Bachelor in Paradise duo Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour celebrates their 2nd anniversary with a heart warming video post. Read on to know more

Hannah Godwin and Dylab Barbour

Image: Dylan Barbour Instagram


Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour of Bachelor in Paradise fame quite recently took to their respective Instagram accounts in order to celebrate their 2 year anniversary. The anniversary post in question sees Hannah Godwin as well as Dylan Barbour stealing a kiss in the night time at a party. The picture in question comes with a simple message that reads "2 years". Read on to know more.

Hannah Godwin and Sylab Barbour celebrate their 2 year anniversary:

The couple, time and again, attempt to entertain and enthrall their fans and followers alike with the help of their Instagram posts. They also tend to make jokes about their relationship. One example of the same can be found below.

The above post also sees Dylan Barbour jokingly starting off the message that comes along with the same in a way that gives the impression that they are either parting ways or taking the next step in their relationship. But, the final sections of the post see Barbour saying that all they are doing is stop eating gluten. This is the kind of humour that the fans of the couple have come to expect from them.

A little about Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's relationship timeline:

The story of the two is one of the several successful love stories that have come out of The Bachelor nation. As per a report on US Magazine, Godwin joined season 6 of the ABC reality show, Bachelor In Paradise in the summer of 2019 after being eliminated from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor. Previously, Barbour had competed for the affections of Hannah Brown on season 15 of The Bachelorette. The couple’s relationship, as per the article, had a rocky start, with Godwin first showing interest in Blake Horstmann. The latter flew to her hometown to see her a week before Paradise began filming. Shortly after that, Godwin later sparked a connection with Barbour, but, she ended up kissing Horstmann multiple times in front of him.

Godwin eventually chose Barbour and then the two got engaged at the end of the season. During the initial days of their engagement, the couple had a long-distance relationship between Godwin’s house in Los Angeles and Barbour’s home in San Diego. However, they found themselves unexpectedly living together amid the coronavirus quarantine. More details regarding their relationship will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

