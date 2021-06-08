'Bachelor In Paradise' To See Sarah Hyland And Fiance Wells Adams As Guest Hosts

Bachelor in Paradise is a spin-off of the popular American reality TV shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and the makers are now gearing up for the release of the new season of the show. It was recently revealed how two of the popular artists from the show, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, will be appearing as guest hosts on Bachelor in Paradise.

Sarah Hyland, fiance Wells Adams to appear as guest hosts on Bachelor in Paradise

According to reports by The Sun, Sarah Hyland will be accompanied by her fiance Adams Wells for co-hosting the show, Bachelor in Paradise. One of the sources also stated that with the rotating style of the couple, they were both a ‘natural fit’ since they were already loved by the fans. It was further reported that Wells Adams was a Bachelor in Paradise veteran and will turn out to be a great host since he knew how the process worked. Earlier, it was famous blogger Reality Steve who was the first choice but it was later bagged by Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. Earlier, Chris Harrison hosted the show but the artist recently stepped down from the post.

Apart from the famous couple, popular comedian David Spade will also be one of Bachelor in Paradise guest hosts. As the artist was familiar with The Bachelor franchise, the producers of the show chose him as they wanted to put some fun in the show. They also mentioned that they opted for it as the show had become too serious. Even artists Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be seen hosting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor in Paradise cast

Bachelor in Paradise cast included some of the contestants who gained tons of popularity after they appeared on the show. Some of the popular Bachelor in Paradise cast members included Bibiana Julian, Blake Horstmann, Bri Barnes, Angela Amezcua, Cam Ayala, Christian Estrada, Clay Harbor, Connor Saeli, Demi Burnett, Derek Peth, John Paul Jones, Hannah Godwin, Dean Unglert, Jen Saviano, Luke Stone, Katie Morton, Matt Donald, Mike Johnson and several others.

IMAGE: SARAH HYLAND'S INSTAGRAM

