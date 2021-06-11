'Bachelor Nation' Fame Lauren Bushnell And Husband Chris Lane Welcome Baby Boy; See Pics

Bachelor Nation's Lauren Bushnell and her husband Chris Lane have become parents to a baby boy on June 8, 2021. Lauren announced the happy news on her Instagram account by sharing a cute picture of herself and Chris holding the little one. Sharing the pictures, she revealed her baby boy's and referred to him as a “little miracle!!”

Bachelor Nation's Lauren Bushnell welcomes baby boy

On June 11, 2021, Lauren took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself along with her newborn baby boy as he rested on her and she kept her hand on him. She also wore a necklace that had his name. Next, she shared a picture of Chris holding him in the hospital room and in her caption, she wrote, “Dutton Walker Lane.. born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!” Friends and fans showered her post with lovely wishes. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

On the other hand, Chris Lane took to his Instagram account and shared footage holding his son and said, “For the first time I’m holding him.” He captioned his post by writing, “Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers. I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world”.

Friends and fans were left in awe and couldn’t stop dropping congratulatory messages on his post. Check out their reactions below.

Lauren Bushnell was previously engaged to Ben Higgins, they met on the 20th season of The Bachelor. Later, she married Chris Lane in a private Nashville ceremony in 2019 and the couple announced their pregnancy in December when Chris took to Instagram and shared an Ultrasound video. In his caption, he wrote, “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama @laurenlane.” The pair told People that they welcomed Dutton in Nashville, Tennessee on June 8 at 11:12 a.m., he weighed in at 9 lbs. and measured 19.5 inches long.

(IMAGE: CHRIS LANE'S INSTAGRAM)

